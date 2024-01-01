We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
The High Point
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
11 products
Flower
Lemon Meringue
by The High Point
THC 22.6%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Rolex OG
by The High Point
THC 21.7%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Lavender Jones
by The High Point
THC 22.3%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
OK Strong Pre-Roll 1g
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Candy
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
SinMint Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by The High Point
THC 35%
CBD 0%
Flower
Skunk Tangie
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Whoa-Si-Whoa
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Quilbilly Kush
by The High Point
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem 91
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Frankenstein Pre-roll 1g
by The High Point
THC 44%
CBD 0%
