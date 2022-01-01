Transform your day with a dose of our uplifting CBD oil drops. Infused with calming peppermint--an excellent ally for overall digestive health, and lemon balm--an herb traditionally used to lift the spirit, Alchemy is an instant mood-booster, bringing a sense of high vibrational calm to your day.



Alchemy provides a natural, prescription-free way to treat anxiety, promote restful sleep, and reduce pain by activating the cannabinoid receptors present in all human bodies.



As with any product containing CBD, start with a small amount and gradually increase until you've found your desired dosage.



What's Inside:



500mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD per bottle



Full-spectrum hemp flower, as plants' healing properties, work best when all of their compounds are present.



Our uplifting organic herbal formula of peppermint leaves* and lemon balm*



Organic MCT coconut oil which is anti-inflammatory and renowned for supporting cognitive brain functioning



*Certified organic