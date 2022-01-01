Alchemy: CBD Oil Drops Infused With Lemon Balm and Peppermint
About this product
Transform your day with a dose of our uplifting CBD oil drops. Infused with calming peppermint--an excellent ally for overall digestive health, and lemon balm--an herb traditionally used to lift the spirit, Alchemy is an instant mood-booster, bringing a sense of high vibrational calm to your day.
Alchemy provides a natural, prescription-free way to treat anxiety, promote restful sleep, and reduce pain by activating the cannabinoid receptors present in all human bodies.
As with any product containing CBD, start with a small amount and gradually increase until you've found your desired dosage.
What's Inside:
500mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD per bottle
Full-spectrum hemp flower, as plants' healing properties, work best when all of their compounds are present.
Our uplifting organic herbal formula of peppermint leaves* and lemon balm*
Organic MCT coconut oil which is anti-inflammatory and renowned for supporting cognitive brain functioning
*Certified organic
About this brand
The High Priestess Herbal Wellness
The first, and only black, woman, herbalist owned cannabis apothecary offering intuitively curated botanical formulas to elevate the mental, physical, and sexual health and wellness of all humans through the power of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD.