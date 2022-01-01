About this product
With the Jiggy vaporizer, you have all the flexibility in the world to vape exactly what you want and how you want it. E-liquids, oils, and concentrates all work with this 3 in 1 vape pen!
Why choose Jiggy?
Handles dabs, oils, and e-juice with ease
Activates and delivers the full flavor profile
Preheat function for immediate use
Beginner-friendly one-button operation
Easy to use and clean
200+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“Love that I can both dab and vape with this pen! Wish the battery lasted longer… but it still gets me through the day!” Noemi F., Hoboken
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.