Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Tropic Thunder Distillate PAX Pod 0.5g

by The Lab
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Tropic Thunder
Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

Tropic Thunder effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
37% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!