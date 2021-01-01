About this product

Smooth and smoky. Medium CBD hemp that inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation. This strain is optimal for evening usage.

Has been said to help: Stress, Spasticity, Depression, Pain, Insomnia*



MIX & MATCH STRAINS

1/8 - $40

1/4 - $70

1/2 - $125

1oz - $225

PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40



UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.