About this product

Amazing taste and Terpene profile. Huge buds that are dark green. Very high CBD hemp that is earthy, sweet and floral with a hint of diesel. Perfect to help you relax your stress away. This strain is optimal for evening usage.

Has been said to help: Arthritis, Pain, Anxiety, and Depression*



MIX & MATCH STRAINS

1/8 - $40

1/4 - $70

1/2 - $125

1oz - $225

PRE-ROLLS $13 / 2 FOR $20 / VARIETY PACK (5) $40



UNDER 0.3% DELTA 9 THC - THIS PRODUCT IS US FARM BILL COMPLIANT

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.