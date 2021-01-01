About this product

Personalize your experience with a Micanna Cannabis Edibles Kit!



Cooking up specifically dosed vegan, gluten-free and low sugar content edibles in the comfort of home is now as easy as 1, 2, 3 with a Micanna Gummy Cannabis Edibles Kit! With pre-measured ingredients and cooking utensils you can get right to the fun part. Next, pictorial instructions will guide you through every step of the process, regardless of your experience level. Finally, with THC and CBD extraction supplies along with detailed dosage guide, you can create the unique experience you are seeking and deserve. Every kit will include:



Cooking instructions

Dosing guide

Cooking utensils

Health-conscious ingredients and

THC/CBD extraction supplies



No guesswork, we’re here to help! Every kit comes with pre-measured vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Therefore all you need to do is add the dry herb of your choosing! To help you achieve the personalized dose you want and deserve, we’ve combined research and consumer experiences to create a detailed dosage guide which is included in every kit.



Micanna is proud to use quality ingredients. At Micanna we believe that edibles should be delicious and made with the highest quality ingredients. As a result of this, we are committed to continually researching, learning and experimenting with the best ingredients to create a personalized edible we know you will love. This is why every Gummy Cannabis Edibles Kit from Micanna is:



Vegan and gluten-free

Low in sugar

Free from allergens such as milk, eggs, fish, shellfish and

Free from ingredients you can’t pronounce