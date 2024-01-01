We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
MedMen
Welcome to The MedMen
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
Concentrates
Apparel
Topicals
Vaping
Other
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
11 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
Ebb Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 5.7%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Blue Razz Keef Kola 100mg
by MedMen
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Zzz Tincture 150mg 30ml
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Zen Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 5.7%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:50 Drops 150mg 30mL
by MedMen
THC 147%
CBD 3%
Beverages
Orange Kush 100mg
by MedMen
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:100 Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Capsules
1:1 LuxLyte Gel Capsules 150mg 30-pack
by MedMen
THC 75%
CBD 75%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Cbd Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 150%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:1 LuxLyte Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 67.26%
CBD 70.4%
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:20 LuxLyte Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
