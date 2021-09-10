Citral Flo's strong hitting bud is a perfect wake 'n' bake or daytime smoke. Many people note its uplifting high allowing you get your daily duties completed for the day. Crossing Sour Flo with Citral Skunk, this lush plant puts out soft nugs with red pistils and a full, bulbous structure.



Citral Flo's dominant terpene is limonene, adding sweet citrus and floral notes to its funky cheese aroma. If you're looking to feel good and get stuff done, Citral Flo is the way to go.