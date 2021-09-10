About this product
Citral Flo's strong hitting bud is a perfect wake 'n' bake or daytime smoke. Many people note its uplifting high allowing you get your daily duties completed for the day. Crossing Sour Flo with Citral Skunk, this lush plant puts out soft nugs with red pistils and a full, bulbous structure.
Citral Flo's dominant terpene is limonene, adding sweet citrus and floral notes to its funky cheese aroma. If you're looking to feel good and get stuff done, Citral Flo is the way to go.
About this strain
Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that’s backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.
Citral Flo effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.