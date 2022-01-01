About this product
Our Daily Rind tinctures give you a fresh squeeze of citrusy flavor into whatever food or beverage you're making throughout the day. This tincture uses natural orange and lemon flavor to add some brightness to your day, both with flavor and an enjoyable high.
Tinctures are high in potency, so just a drop or two orally or into your food and beverage should be enough for a delightful buzz.
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Cannabis Distillate
THC: 250.8mg
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.