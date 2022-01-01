Our Daily Rind tinctures give you a fresh squeeze of citrusy flavor into whatever food or beverage you're making throughout the day. This tincture uses natural orange and lemon flavor to add some brightness to your day, both with flavor and an enjoyable high.



Tinctures are high in potency, so just a drop or two orally or into your food and beverage should be enough for a delightful buzz.



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Cannabis Distillate



THC: 250.8mg