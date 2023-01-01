Our Ginger Turmeric tinctures have all the bite and slight sweetness you would expect. Ginger and turmeric are both natural anti-inflammatories and have added digestion benefits as well. It's just an added bonus that these will zip up the taste of anything you put them in and give you a refreshing high in the process.



Tinctures are a versatile and discrete way to add THC to anything you're looking to consume. They are high in potency, so just a drop or two orally or into your food and beverage should be enough for a delightful buzz.



THC: 229.5mg



