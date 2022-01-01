About this product
Our Hint of Mint & Lemon give you a refreshing splash of, you guessed it, natural mint and lemon flavors. This citrusy delight capped off with minty freshness is enough to brighten up whatever you put it in, elevating your palate and your high.
Tinctures are high in potency, so just a drop or two orally or into your food and beverage should be enough for a delightful buzz.
THC: 255mg
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.