Our Hint of Mint & Lemon give you a refreshing splash of, you guessed it, natural mint and lemon flavors. This citrusy delight capped off with minty freshness is enough to brighten up whatever you put it in, elevating your palate and your high.



Tinctures are high in potency, so just a drop or two orally or into your food and beverage should be enough for a delightful buzz.



THC: 255mg