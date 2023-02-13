These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. As soon as you open the bottle you'll be met with a zesty lemon aroma, giving you a sweet hit of citrus flavor without making your face pucker. These 5mg gummies don't have any artificial colors or flavors and offer discretion, a delicious flavor profile, and an enjoyable high.

Show more