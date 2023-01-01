Blended with the essential oils of lemon, jojoba seed and castor seed with beeswax, this salve will apply a lemony fresh scent and feeling onto your skin, giving you a sense of rejuvenation and motivation to tackle the day.



Topicals offer a relieving sensation to anywhere you put them on your body and easy to spread application and long lasting effects. Although this product contains THC, topicals do not enter the bloodstream and therefore will not get you high.



THC: 427.5mg

