THC Infused Muscle Gel with a relaxing, cooling sensation from Organic Aloe Leaf Juice and Menthol. This muscle gel will give you a cooling, tingling sensation on the applied area, relaxing any sore muscles in the process.



Topicals offer a relieving sensation to anywhere you put them on your body. They offer an easy to spread application and long lasting effects. Although this product contains THC, topicals do not enter the bloodstream and therefore will not get you high.



THC: 528.5mg



Show more