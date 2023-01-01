Infused with cannabis derived myrcene and limonene dominant terpenes, Pink Lemonade produces a profile as sweet as the name would suggest.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.

Show more