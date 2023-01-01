Blended with the Essential Oils of lavender, lemon, mandarin, ho wood, and sweet orange, this salve gives off a comforting aroma that goes on smooth and provides great coverage.



Topicals offer a relieving sensation to anywhere you put them on your body. They offer an easy to spread application and long lasting effects. Although this product contains THC, topicals do not enter the bloodstream and therefore will not get you high.



THC: 196mg

Show more