These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. As soon as you open the bottle you'll be met with a ripe strawberry aroma, followed by a scrumptious and sweet flavor that tastes just as fresh as it smells. These 5mg gummies don't have any added artificial colors or flavors and offer discretion, a delicious flavor profile, and an enjoyable high.

