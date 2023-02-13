These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. As soon as you open the bottle you'll be met with a ripe strawberry aroma, followed by a scrumptious and sweet flavor that tastes just as fresh as it smells. These 5mg gummies don't have any added artificial colors or flavors and offer discretion, a delicious flavor profile, and an enjoyable high.
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.