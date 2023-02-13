These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. As soon as you open the bottle you'll be hit with an overwhelming fruity aroma, making you think you're being served fresh pineapple with hints of mango and mandarin on a tropical island. These 5mg gummies don't have any artificial colors or flavors and offer discretion, a delicious flavor profile, and an enjoyable high.

