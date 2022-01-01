The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Head Doctor is a 65/35 Sativa leaning hybrid which is a cross of Dr. Who and the classic Head Band. It was bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders. Head Doctor has nice frosty buds with great structure. The high is very stoney, clear-headed, and energetic. The taste and aroma are mostly sweet citrus with a touch of funky fuel.



Our Pharm-Fresh buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.