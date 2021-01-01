About this product

Our Raw Recovery cooling roll-on allows for a convenient, mess-free, and deeply penetrating application of CBD. This topical provides a cooling sensation as the CBD absorbs through the skin to help dissolve muscle tension, delivering relief through the uplifting aromas of essential oils and the soothing coolness of menthol.



Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less!



Product Description:

3oz / 500mg Active Broad Spectrum CBD

No additives or preservatives

2% Menthol

Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp

Rosemary, Lavender, White Camphor, Eucalyptus, & Ginger

Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free

Easily Absorbed in Your Skin

Benefits:

Pain Relief

Anti-oxidant

Anti-inflammatory

Muscle Relaxation

Increase Circulation

Skin Hydration