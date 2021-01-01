The Raw Botanics Co.
Our Raw Recovery cooling roll-on allows for a convenient, mess-free, and deeply penetrating application of CBD. This topical provides a cooling sensation as the CBD absorbs through the skin to help dissolve muscle tension, delivering relief through the uplifting aromas of essential oils and the soothing coolness of menthol.
Nano-amplified to increase bioavailability and provide quicker onset action. This means you can use less product because your body is able to efficiently absorb more of it, so you get more for less!
Product Description:
3oz / 500mg Active Broad Spectrum CBD
No additives or preservatives
2% Menthol
Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp
Rosemary, Lavender, White Camphor, Eucalyptus, & Ginger
Ethically Sourced Vegan and Cruelty-Free
Easily Absorbed in Your Skin
Benefits:
Pain Relief
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory
Muscle Relaxation
Increase Circulation
Skin Hydration
