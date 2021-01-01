Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Raw Botanics Co.

The Raw Botanics Co.

Soothing Pillow and Mask Mist - 100mg CBD (Broad Spectrum)

Buy Here

About this product

Amplified with a blend of linalool and eucalyptol terpenes, this product can help ease stress and even improve sleep. Whether it is used on your pillow or mask, the lavender and eucalyptus scent creates a feeling of total relaxation while smelling like you're resting in a luxurious spa.

Our Pillow Mist / Mask Spray is intended to be sprayed on linens, masks, clothes, or skin. Although, this product is a high-quality food-grade oil that is edible it is not intended for consumption.

Product Description:
100mg active CBD per bottle. Only 2-3 sprays needed per use
Approximately 350 sprays per bottle
Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp
Ethically sourced Vegan and Cruelty-free
Proprietary calming specific cannabinoids and terpene based formula

Benefits:
Stress Relief
Anti-anxiety
Improved Sleep
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!