Amplified with a blend of linalool and eucalyptol terpenes, this product can help ease stress and even improve sleep. Whether it is used on your pillow or mask, the lavender and eucalyptus scent creates a feeling of total relaxation while smelling like you're resting in a luxurious spa.
Our Pillow Mist / Mask Spray is intended to be sprayed on linens, masks, clothes, or skin. Although, this product is a high-quality food-grade oil that is edible it is not intended for consumption.
100mg active CBD per bottle. Only 2-3 sprays needed per use
Approximately 350 sprays per bottle
Made in the USA from premium organically grown Kentucky Hemp
Ethically sourced Vegan and Cruelty-free
Proprietary calming specific cannabinoids and terpene based formula
Stress Relief
Anti-anxiety
Improved Sleep
