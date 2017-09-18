The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
TheSeedPharm.com California Dream Marijuana Seeds is a premium type of marijuana strain has a high citrusy flavor to it with a touch of sweet and minty flavor. Because of it, California Dream Marijuana Seeds provides an interesting and a refreshing smoker’s high. California Dream Marijuana Seeds is mostly known to be an indica plant. The THC levels are about 20-24%. This strain originated its roots from California where it now got its name. The yield of California Dream Feminized or its harvest output may produce a very significant amount around 500 grams per meters squared in about 56-60 days. Medically, California Dream Marijuana Seeds will make patients feel euphoric, happy and relaxed. It is best used to help patients relieve stress and pain. California Dream Marijuana Seeds is a great strain to help treat Anxiety, Migraines and ADD/ADHD. Although it can be grown outdoors, it is highly suggested that they should be planted in the indoor environment. Should one intend to have California Dream Marijuana Seeds planned in the outdoor environment, make sure that the climate is tropical. These strains of cannabis seeds have a higher tendency to produce male flowers that are pure once the plant that has been deposited is actually all 100% female.
California Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
