About this product

The Yocan Evolve-D Plus is guaranteed to take your dry herb experience to another level. TheYocan Evolve-D Plus features a multi-functional mouthpiece, large chamber for packing dry herb and tobacco, fast heating vapor output dual coils. To top it off, this vape has a built-in silicone container allowing you to stash your goods and making it convenient to repack the chamber when needed. It is equipped with a 1100mah battery that'll last you hours. The D-Plus is an awesome on-the-go dry herb vaporizer from Yocan.



Features:

Atomizer

Battery 1100mah

Extra Coil

Cleaning Brush

Micro USB Cable



*This item is to to be used with tobacco products only.