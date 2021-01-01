The Source of All
Yocan Evolve Plus XL
Product rating:
About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL vaporizer is a revolutionary concentrate vaporizer. The Yocan Evolve and Evolve Plus vaporizers were outstanding vapes in their own rights, however the Yocan Evolve Plus XL is an upgrade. The XL is equipped with four quartz coils, which allows for huge rips and cloud type smoke from the vape. The four quartz coils also creates pure and clean vapor providing you with more flavor. With the XL Vaporizer there is no more sticky thread to screw on and off like the previous vaporizers. The XL introduces a magnetic connection between the atomizer tube and the base. This vape provides you with quality and convenience, what else could you want from a vape? Be sure to purchase a pack of Yocan Evolve Plus XL Replacement Coils with your order!
Features:
Atomizer
Small Dabber Tool
Lanyard
Battery 1400MAH
Micro USB Cable
Extra Four Quartz Coil
Hanging Jar
Silicone Jar Lid
Dual Compartment Silicone Jar
Features:
Atomizer
Small Dabber Tool
Lanyard
Battery 1400MAH
Micro USB Cable
Extra Four Quartz Coil
Hanging Jar
Silicone Jar Lid
Dual Compartment Silicone Jar
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!