Logo for the brand The Sweet Life

The Sweet Life

Magic Melon

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Magic Melon effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!