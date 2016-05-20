Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Sweet Life

The Sweet Life

Moose and Lobsta

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD

Moose and Lobsta effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!