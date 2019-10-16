About this product
“You gotta cough to get off,” they say, and luckily this sativa makes that easy for you. An international man of mystery, Strawberry Cough brings a fruity, yet pungent terpene profile, ruled by terpinolene, with caryophyllene and a few friends following waaaayyy far behind. After the cough comes a euphoric strawberry smirk.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,933 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.