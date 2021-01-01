Loading…
The Terrapin Co. Studio

Glow-in-the-Dark, Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case *Customizable

Made from 100% Biodegradable material this product keeps your smoking article (i.e. blunts, joints, spliffs, cigarellos, cigarettes, etc. ) sanitized, protected and discrete. Our products dramatically reduces odor that lingers from smoking articles, while protecting it from being crushed or damaged. Depending on the size this products can store up to three smoking articles at a time. This product fits a standard FULL size CLIPPER* Lighter and smoking articles up to 4.5 inches.
*Not Affiliated with the CLIPPER* Lighter company.

For wholesale orders please email hello@theterrapinco.com
