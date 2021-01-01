Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Terrapin Co. Studio

The Terrapin Co. Studio

Terrapin "Cloudy Blue" Lighter Case +Keychain, *Customizable

About this product

Made of 100% Biodegradeable Material, this lighter holder is easily attachable to your keys, bag or wear as an accessory! The hard shell keeps your lighter secured and easily accessible! Never loose or misplace your lighter again!

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *CLIPPER NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the CLIPPER company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase.  For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly.

For whole sale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com!

The Future of Smoking is Now.

www.theterrapinco.com | @theterrapinco
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!