Logo for the brand The Terrapin Co. Studio

The Terrapin Co. Studio

Terrapin "Orange Feather" Mini Lighter and Joint Holder + Keychain *Customizable

About this product

Made from 100% biodegradable material! This product reduce odor, protects against damage and keeps your smoking article discrete and secure! Never forget your lighter again! This product holds a smoking article up to three inches in length and a standard size Mini lighter. Easily wear this product as an accessory at home, festivals, camping, on hikes or on-the-go!

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! Mini Lighter and smoking article NOT included. 
Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal and Medical Use Only! Patent Protected!

*Not to be used as illegal drug paraphernalia.*

The Future of Smoking is Now!

www.theterrapinco.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!