About this product

Made from 100% biodegradable material! This product reduce odor, protects against damage and keeps your smoking article discrete and secure! Never forget your lighter again! Our product holds smoking article/articles and a standard size Clipper* lighter. Easily wear our products as an accessory at festivals, camping or on hikes!



100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Clipper lighter and smoking articles NOT included.

Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal and Medical Use Only! Patent Protected* Not to be used as drug paraphernalia.*



The Future of Smoking is Now!



www.theterrapinco.com