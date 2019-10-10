The Trusted Lab CBD Wellness Softgels are filled with True Full Spectrum (<0.3% THC) Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD and they contain a full spectrum profile of all the synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes that are naturally present within our proprietary high CBD strains of registered industrial hemp. In short, this means a better softgel for you! Filled with Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD, softgels are perfect for "on the go" relief. Created to help quickly combat feelings of stress and tension, inflammation, aches, strains, and lack of focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.