420 is an iconic day for stoners. How many different words are there for weed? This graphic design on this T-shirt contains a handful of them. It is made from 100% ring-spun cotton and is soft and comfy. The double stitching on the neckline and sleeves add more durability to what is sure to be a favorite!



• 100% ring-spun cotton

• Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester

• Dark Heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton

• 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²)

• Pre-shrunk

• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping

• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center