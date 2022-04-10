About this product
The Cordia leaf is from the Borage family and has a subtle earthy taste 🌴 These Handmade rolls are available in a Pack of 15 rolling cones; each can hold 0.5g of your favorite herbs and include a cornhusk filter tip [85mm x 4mm]. They are smooth and slow burning. Try some for yourself today!
About this brand
Theogen Exotics
We are a Canadian small business that launched in 2022. Our in-house brand of Exotic Rolling Papers are designed to provide the ultimate pre-roll smoking experience. They are made from natural materials such as Organic Rose Petals, Maple Leaf, Toasted Tendu Leaf, Hemp, Cocoa, Sage and more. We believe that cannabis consumers should have access to a wide variety of options that suit their needs, tastes and lifestyle choices.
We also offer Wholesale Exotic Rolling Papers to Cannabis Brands who are looking for ways to supercharge their pre-roll offerings - contact us today for more information!
