TheraOne
About this product
Prime your body for performance with this high-potency powerhouse, scientifically formulated for pre-activity activation or to kickstart your morning routine. This warming, reinvigorating CBD lotion helps ease stiffness with USDA Certified Organic CBD and all-natural essential oils.
Benefits:
•Perfect for pre-workout activation
•Warms and reinvigorates targeted areas
•Helps ease stiffness
•USDA Certified Organic, vegan, and cruelty-free
