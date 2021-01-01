Loading…
TheraOne

Activate CBD Lotion

About this product

Prime your body for performance with this high-potency powerhouse, scientifically formulated for pre-activity activation or to kickstart your morning routine. This warming, reinvigorating CBD lotion helps ease stiffness with USDA Certified Organic CBD and all-natural essential oils.

Benefits:
•Perfect for pre-workout activation
•Warms and reinvigorates targeted areas
•Helps ease stiffness
•USDA Certified Organic, vegan, and cruelty-free
