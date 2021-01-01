Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TheraOne

TheraOne

Sleep Tincture

Buy Here

About this product

Discover the perfect recipe for a good night's sleep with our high-potency CBD sleep tincture. It's scientifically formulated with USDA Certified Organic CBD and an all-natural blend of chamomile oil, lavender oil, and valerian root extract to encourage deeper, more restorative sleep.*

How to Use: Fill the dropper up to your desired level and remember, one full dropper (1ml) of Sleep contains about 33mg of CBD. Prepare for a good night’s sleep. Not recommended to consumer more than two full droppers daily.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!