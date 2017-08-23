At TheWeedShop, we are dedicated to providing our customers with quality cannabis products. Our website started when a group of friends came together aiming to create the best cannabis experience possible. Our main facilities are located in Marlboro NJ and Glassboro NJ. You can purchase through the website and receive your order via USPS. Orders on our website can be shipped to all 50 states in the USA. All purchases are anonymous. You can track your order all throughout its delivery to know exactly where it's at. As you'll receive a USPS tracking number via email, along with an order number, and a copy of your invoice. However, we also offer a 100% money back guarantee. So if you need some good weed, then please, contact us.

