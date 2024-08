At TheWeedShop, we are dedicated to providing our customers with quality cannabis products. Our website started when a group of friends came together aiming to create the best cannabis experience possible. Our main facilities are located in Marlboro NJ, you can browse our website at any time, we serve all 50 states in the USA. When you order online, all purchases remain anonymous, you'll receive a USPS tracking number, and a copy of your receipt via email. We also do local deliveries all throughout the state of NJ, feel free to contact us if you have any further questions, and thank you for taking interest in TheWeedShop.

