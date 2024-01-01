Tropicanna Cookies

by TheWeedShop
Lab-Testing: https://tinyurl.com/28fxuc5n

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropical Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

At TheWeedShop, we are dedicated to providing our customers with quality cannabis products. Our website started when a group of friends came together aiming to create the best cannabis experience possible. Our main facilities are located in Marlboro NJ and Glassboro NJ. You can purchase through the website and receive your order via USPS. Orders on our website can be shipped to all 50 states in the USA. All purchases are anonymous. You can track your order all throughout its delivery to know exactly where it's at. As you'll receive a USPS tracking number via email, along with an order number, and a copy of your invoice. However, we also offer a 100% money back guarantee. So if you need some good weed, then please, contact us.

License(s)

  • NJ, US: 354642-1995P
