The KL50icf includes a vibratory bowl and two discharge chutes. Put the tablets into the bowl and start the unit. The unit fills the required count into the bottle below the left discharge chute. When the proper count is reached, the KL 50 automatically starts filling the bottle below the right discharge chute while the operator removes the full bottle from the left discharge chute and replaces it with an empty bottle. This process continues until the required number of bottles are filled.



We also offer full-scale, fully automated machinery.