Complete Indoor Cannabis Grow System

No need to shop for individual parts. We have everything you need right here!
Receive a steady supply of ready-to-flower Cannabis plants after every grow cycle!
About THW Lab

Curious about growing cannabis? We offer affordable turnkey cannabis growing solutions! Our COMPLETE automated indoor grow kit has everything you need to get started. Plus, you will receive a steady supply of ready-to-flower cannabis plants and have an experienced customer service team ready to assist with any questions. Select from our 4 premium, field tested strains: Mango Kush, Blackjack, Strawberry Banana, and Gelato.

