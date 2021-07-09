About this product
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is another tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam Genetics, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.
GENETICS: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC
% Indica/Sativa: 50% / 50%
Type: Hybrid
Smell: Fruity dessert smell
Flavors: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy
Appearance: Very colorful red and purple, dark green and white with knots of bright orange hairs
Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Creative
About this brand
Tierra Grow
It is Tierra's mission to meet the capacity of the growing market for medical grade marijuana. Using innovative techniques ensures the quality of our product that is far superior to any competitive Medical Marijuana facility in Arizona.
How it began: Tierra Grow's majority owner was working on his own electrical business when his sister was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The medication she needed to control her pain was opiate-based and making her just as sick as the cancer itself. He knew several people who used Cannabis as a form of medicine to help with pain, nausea, and sleep. Although, he did not have considerable knowledge about how Cannabis was grown, he knew it may be what his sister needed.
In 2014 he started reaching out to several professionals and home growers; what he discovered was astonishing. As it turned out, many growers used non-organic, harmful pesticides on their crops. So, he took it upon himself to learn how to cultivate clean Cannabis.
Going through this experience and seeing the affects of opiate-based pain medication versus Cannabis was a turning point. He knew that if it helped his ailing sister, it could help others and he wanted to be a part of that.
By 2015 his vision came to fruition; to grow the best possible Cannabis on a large-scale to meet the needs of as many patients as possible.
*Tierra Grow is an indoor 40,000sqft Facility. It is the supplier of top-quality cannabis to our sister companies Core Concentrates and Mockingbird Botanicals. Providing us the ability to control the quality of medicine throughout all three companies.
