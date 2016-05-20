Tierra Grow
Moose and Lobsta
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
The Moose And Lobsta is a strain we bred in dedication to our extended family in Maine, and their passion for helping others with medicinal cannabis. After our first ever cannabis event in Maine, we have returned every year since then, making it a “home away from home”. Composed from two of our favorite strains, this hybrid has a unique profile unlike anything we’ve grown or bred to this date. Tropical smells infused with gassy/petroleum undertones makes this strain very inviting to finicky pallets that prefer OG and/or diesel strains.
Genetics: Kali Snapple x Oregon Huckleberry 2014
% Indica / Sativa: 30% / 70%
Type: Sativa
Smell: Sweet, Fuel, Fruity, Tangy
Flavor: Herbal, Pine, Cinnamon, Tropical
Appearance: Pale aqua-green with sun-washed orange hairs, rolled with sugar into a dense large nug.
Effects: Happy uplifting euphoric high
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
