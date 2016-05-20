About this product

The Moose And Lobsta is a strain we bred in dedication to our extended family in Maine, and their passion for helping others with medicinal cannabis. After our first ever cannabis event in Maine, we have returned every year since then, making it a “home away from home”. Composed from two of our favorite strains, this hybrid has a unique profile unlike anything we’ve grown or bred to this date. Tropical smells infused with gassy/petroleum undertones makes this strain very inviting to finicky pallets that prefer OG and/or diesel strains.



Genetics: Kali Snapple x Oregon Huckleberry 2014

% Indica / Sativa: 30% / 70%

Type: Sativa

Smell: Sweet, Fuel, Fruity, Tangy

Flavor: Herbal, Pine, Cinnamon, Tropical

Appearance: Pale aqua-green with sun-washed orange hairs, rolled with sugar into a dense large nug.

Effects: Happy uplifting euphoric high