About this product

Going to the beach, a concert, visiting friends, hitting the road, or just chilling at home, stay real with the Minivac! The TV1 fits easily in smaller backpacks & purses and is just the coolest little Vac! The ultimate storage container for Medical Herbs, keeping your nug’s, buds and flowers fresher for longer. With 3 body styles to choose from, you can keep down low with Solid, make friends with Clear, or stay classy and cool with a Tint body. To achieve a smell proof situation we highly recommend using a strong zip lock bag inside the VAC.



Other uses include: vitamins, homeopathic medicine, prescription drugs, cosmetics, and so much more. Terrific for small items such as headphones, buttons, beads, pins, jewelry won’t tarnish, bracelets & rings, gaskets, o-rings, and hundreds of other things. Dimensions: 2-7/8"tall x 2-5/16" diameter (7.4 cm x 6 cm). Medical Herbs: up to 1/4 oz / 10g. Available in many other colors!