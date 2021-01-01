About this product

Chilling at home or heading out on the open road, one needs peace of mind. Having your (TV2) Tightvac full of your favorite herb can make the difference between disaster and Success! This convenient size fits easily in smaller backpacks & larger purses. The ultimate storage container for Medical Herbs, keeping your nugs, buds and flowers fresher for longer. With 3 body styles to choose from, you can keep down low with Solid, make friends with Clear, or stay classy and cool with a Tint body. To achieve a smell proof situation we highly recommend using a strong zip lock bag inside the VAC.



Other uses include: vitamins, homeopathic medicine, prescription drugs, cosmetics, jewelry and so much more. Terrific for small items such as headphones, buttons, beads, pins, jewelry won’t tarnish, bracelets, rings, gaskets o-rings, and hundreds of other items. Dimensions: 3-3/4"tall x 3" diameter (9.5 cm x 7.6 cm). Medical Herbs: up to 1/2 oz / 20g. Available in many other colors!