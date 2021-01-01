About this product

Going to the beach, a concert, visiting friends, hitting the road, or just chilling at home, stay real with the Vitavac! The TV0-pocketvac easily fits into your pocket or purse and is just the coolest little Vac! The ultimate storage container for Medical Herbs, keeping your nugs, buds and flowers fresher for longer. With 3 body styles to choose from, you can keep down low with Solid, make friends with Clear, or stay classy and cool with a Tint body. To achieve a smell proof situation we highly recommend using a strong zip lock bag inside the VAC. Other uses include: vitamins, homeopathic medicine, prescription drugs, cosmetics, and so much more. Terrific for small items such as headphones, buttons, beads, pins, jewelry won’t tarnish, bracelets & rings, gaskets, o-rings, and hundreds of other items. Available in many other colors! Dimensions: 2-3/4 " tall x 1- 5/8"diameter (7.6 cm x 4 cm ). Medical Herbs: up to 1/8 oz / 5g.