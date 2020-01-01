Tikun Hemp - A new name in CBD, based on a world of experience. Tikun Hemp produces premium, broad-spectrum CBD products to support and restore your health and well-being. Tikun Hemp is a product of Tikun Olam ("repair the world" in Hebrew), which is the world's leading cannabis brand and globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. Its products have been used since 2010 to treat over 20,000 patients for symptoms of medical conditions including cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain and neuropathy. Tikun Olam operates partnerships in Israel, the US, Canada and Australia in support of its global mission to educate the world about cannabis as a scientifically proven wellness product.