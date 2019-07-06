For daily use, place a half-dropper-full (.5mL) under your tongue. Each serving contains approximately 10mg CBD.



Tikun Hemp Daily Wellness Blends help your body relax, repair and restore itself. Make them part of your daily routine, and rest assured that you’re getting the support you need for optimum health and well-being.



Our products are made with Colorado-grown hemp extract, Olam Oils and a specially formulated blend of terpenes based on Tikun Olam’s award-winning Avidekel – the most researched high-CBD cannabis strain in the world.



Our proprietary blend of Olam Oils includes CBD, safflower, avocado and (medium chain triglycerides - MCT) coconut, with orange peel.



All Tikun Hemp products are triple-tested, gluten-free, non-GMO and THC-free.



Ingredients:

Olam Oil Blend (Safflower Oil, Avocado Oil, Coconut Oil), Orange Peel Extract, Terpenes, Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil



Gluten Free



Non-GMO



Triple lab tested



No heavy metals



Pesticide Free



Vegan