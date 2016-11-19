Erez, which directly translates to “cedar,” was named after Tikun’s first patient in Israel who was fighting cancer symptoms. This Indica is known for its ability to promote a sense of serenity and a good night’s sleep. This restorative strain is also a favorite among those with gastrointestinal ailments, specifically helping manage symptoms of Crohn’s and IBD.



Our Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is a whole-plant extract, meaning it contains all of cannabis’s raw plant properties like flavonoids, phenols, fats, waxes, lipids, and chlorophyll, along with cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in a graduated glass syringe with stainless steel plunger, our RSO can be taken sublingually, used in cooking, or applied topically. Be sure to keep your syringe in a cool, dark place to prevent degradation. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.

